Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Dome Energy AB (publ) (under name change to Reato Group AB) is removed (205/22)

On October 5, 2020, the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (under name change to Reato Group AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a proposal to the Company's shareholders to decide on a divestment of the Company's operating subsidiaries. On October 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had authorized the Company's board of directors to divest the Company's operating subsidiaries. On March 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that its operating subsidiaries had been divested. On January 20, 2022, the observation status for the shares in the Company was updated after the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares in First Hotels International AS, conditional upon the approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders as well as Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On March 31, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On April 29, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the acquisition of the shares in First Hotels International AS. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (DOME, ISIN code SE0011415710, order book ID 079783). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB