Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel"
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 16:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Dome Energy AB (publ) (under name change to Reato Group AB) is removed (205/22)

On October 5, 2020, the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (under name change to
Reato Group AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to
a proposal to the Company's shareholders to decide on a divestment of the
Company's operating subsidiaries. 

On October 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had authorized the
Company's board of directors to divest the Company's operating subsidiaries. 

On March 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that its
operating subsidiaries had been divested. 

On January 20, 2022, the observation status for the shares in the Company was
updated after the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the
shares in First Hotels International AS, conditional upon the approval by an
extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders as well as Nasdaq
Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On March 31, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On April 29, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that an
extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
acquisition of the shares in First Hotels International AS. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (DOME, ISIN code
SE0011415710, order book ID 079783). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
