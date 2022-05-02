Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQN9 ISIN: SE0011415710 Ticker-Symbol: D5LA 
Frankfurt
02.05.22
12:57 Uhr
0,307 Euro
-0,029
-8,63 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 16:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Dome Energy AB (publ) (under name change to Reato Group AB) (207/22)

Dome Energy AB (publ) will have as from May 3, 2022 a new industry
classification. Please see details below. 

Dome Energy AB (publ):

Instrument details:

Short Name:   REATO    
ISIN Code:   SE0011415710
Order Book ID: 79783    

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
Super sector code: 4050 Travel and Leisure 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
DOME ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.