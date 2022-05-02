Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Dome Energy AB (publ) (under name change to Reato Group AB) (207/22)

Dome Energy AB (publ) will have as from May 3, 2022 a new industry classification. Please see details below. Dome Energy AB (publ): Instrument details: Short Name: REATO ISIN Code: SE0011415710 Order Book ID: 79783 ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary Super sector code: 4050 Travel and Leisure For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB