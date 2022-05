The short name for Dome Energy AB (publ) will change. The change will be valid as of May 3, 2022. ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. New short name: REATO Unchanged ISIN code: SE0011415710 Unchanged order book ID: 79783 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB