The following instruments on Xetra do have their last trading day on 02.05.2022.
Die folgenden Instrumente in Xetra haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.05.2022.
ISIN Name
GB00BMCLYF79 4basebio PLC
SE0000115420 AB Volvo [publ]
SE0000115446 AB Volvo [publ]
GB00B18S7B29 AFC Energy PLC
GB0030927254 ASOS PLC
GB00BN7CG237 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
NL0015000DX5 ATAI Life Sciences B.V.
SE0013647385 BICO Group AB
GB00BFD3VF20 Bluejay Mining PLC
SE0010441584 Calliditas Therapeutics AB
FR0011648716 Carbios S.A.
GB00BG5KQW09 Ceres Power Holdings PLC
NL0010545661 CNH Industrial N.V.
IE0001827041 CRH PLC
GB00BNYK8G86 Darktrace PLC
CA2849025093 Eldorado Gold Corp.
SE0016828511 Embracer Group AB
CA2926717083 Energy Fuels Inc.
IE00BH3XCL94 Eqtec PLC
NL0011279492 Flow Traders N.V.
IE00BWT6H894 Flutter Entertainment PLC
DK0010272202 Genmab AS
DK0061540341 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
NL0015285941 Immatics N.V.
IE0004906560 Kerry Group PLC
SE0008294953 Paradox Interactive AB
GB0006825383 Persimmon PLC
GB00B4WQVY43 Powerhouse Energy Group PLC
IT0003874101 Prada S.p.A.
SE0014855292 Readly International AB
GB00B3FBWW43 SDI Group PLC
IE00B1RR8406 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
FR0011398874 Spineway
US92243A2006 Vaxart Inc.
NL00150002Q7 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
GB0009390070 Volex PLC
GB00BL9YR756 Wise PLC
GB00BFN4GY99 Zinnwald Lithium PLC
