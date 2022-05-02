The following instruments on Xetra do have their last trading day on 02.05.2022.Die folgenden Instrumente in Xetra haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.05.2022.ISIN NameGB00BMCLYF79 4basebio PLCSE0000115420 AB Volvo [publ]SE0000115446 AB Volvo [publ]GB00B18S7B29 AFC Energy PLCGB0030927254 ASOS PLCGB00BN7CG237 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLCNL0015000DX5 ATAI Life Sciences B.V.SE0013647385 BICO Group ABGB00BFD3VF20 Bluejay Mining PLCSE0010441584 Calliditas Therapeutics ABFR0011648716 Carbios S.A.GB00BG5KQW09 Ceres Power Holdings PLCNL0010545661 CNH Industrial N.V.IE0001827041 CRH PLCGB00BNYK8G86 Darktrace PLCCA2849025093 Eldorado Gold Corp.SE0016828511 Embracer Group ABCA2926717083 Energy Fuels Inc.IE00BH3XCL94 Eqtec PLCNL0011279492 Flow Traders N.V.IE00BWT6H894 Flutter Entertainment PLCDK0010272202 Genmab ASDK0061540341 Green Hydrogen Systems A/SNL0015285941 Immatics N.V.IE0004906560 Kerry Group PLCSE0008294953 Paradox Interactive ABGB0006825383 Persimmon PLCGB00B4WQVY43 Powerhouse Energy Group PLCIT0003874101 Prada S.p.A.SE0014855292 Readly International ABGB00B3FBWW43 SDI Group PLCIE00B1RR8406 Smurfit Kappa Group PLCFR0011398874 SpinewayUS92243A2006 Vaxart Inc.NL00150002Q7 Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.GB0009390070 Volex PLCGB00BL9YR756 Wise PLCGB00BFN4GY99 Zinnwald Lithium PLC