Progressive Self-Help Books Featured in LibraryBub Selection for May

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-help books are written with the intention of showing readers how to solve personal problems. Jim Giombetti has written a book that looks to the lessons of history for solutions to the problems faced by people today and the challenges that lie ahead. He explains that "the patterns of production, consumption and employment will require proactive adaptation by individuals, corporations and even governments. Climate change and population growth will require structural change economically and socially." The perspective in his book Lessons of History allows people to open up their minds and "to see the present and future for what it can be, through a new set of eyeglasses." Daniel Mangena's book Stepping beyond Intention is also about opening minds. The purpose of the book, he explains, is "to show how to break through the stagnant energy and paralyzed states of being" that hinder development; "the angst-inducing places and spaces" where we sense "that there has to be more to life" but we can't "figure out what that it is or how to get there".

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, Alinka Rutkowska, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Irish novelist Rónán Hession recalls that he got into literature by going to the local library each week after swimming at the pool. "There was great autonomy in being a library user. As a child, you could go there without adult company, choose the books you wanted, and then take them home without there being anything fishy about the whole business. It was the sort of trust you wanted to live up to. I developed a reading habit so that I would finish my books in time to swap them the following week." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Binge by Anne Pfeffer ISBN: 978-0578346298

Romance

Magdalena by Davina Louise Adina ISBN: 979-8593286772

Children's

Oliver and the Wishing Star by Jennifer Decker ISBN: 978-1737764410

Yoga with My Foster Mom by Zoevera A. Jackson ISBN: 978-1735204208

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace: one man's journey through the valley of sorrow by Walter Albritton ISBN: 979-8518671843

Business

Finding the Speaker's Edge by Michael D. Butler ISBN:978-1637921739

Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize - Redesign - Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767

Success Mindsets: how top entrepreneurs succeed in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637350928

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Purse: an essential guide to healthy relationships by Montrella S. Cowan ISBN: 978-1733941389

Politics & Social Sciences

Let's Talk about Race (and Other Hard Things) by Nancy A. Dome ISBN: 978-1544524191

Unjustified: Where Have Our Black Leaders Gone? by Gahrey Ovalle ISBN: 978-1736142004

Religion & Spirituality

Aksara Bhagavad Gita by Haribakth Ravindra Rao and Vaishnavi Rao ISBN: 978-8194416791

Arise and Shine: morning devotional by Bev Burton ISBN: 978-1775319313

Christianity and the Tribal Societies of North East India by Thomas Kochuthara ISBN: 979-1220104500

The Sin Paradox: the case against Adam, Eve, and the Serpent by D. B. Evans ISBN: 978-1489723239

Self-Help

The Lessons of History - Observed by Jim Giombetti ISBN: 979-8985887600

Stepping beyond Intention by Daniel Mangena ISBN: 978-1999957117

"The newsletter got great open and click rates!" says LibraryBub author Charles Veley. "I'm very happy to see the results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive." He's convinced that "this was a great way to increase discoverability".

Librarians are asked to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.