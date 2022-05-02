DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market to Boost at a CAGR of 3% During the Study Period (2019-32), Assesses DelveInsight

The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and also, the launch of upcoming devices during the forecast period. Moreover, advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and treatment approaches, opening avenues to better treatment interventions.

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm emerging treatment devices, market share of therapy classes, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market

As per DelveInsight estimates, the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market size was USD 1,579.9 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per analysis, the total Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm diagnosed prevalent population was found to be more than 1.6 million in the 7MM in 2021.

in the 7MM in 2021. Key Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm companies such as Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific ( Shenzhen ) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., and others are currently proactively working in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are currently proactively working in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market to improve the treatment landscape. The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm medical devices in the pipeline include Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System, Fenestrated AlturaTM FEVAR Stent Graft, Seta Latecba Stent Grafts, Nectero EAST, Bifurcated MFM, and others.

and others. The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the patient pool, and the expected entry of better device modalities during the forecasted period.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market share @ Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Landscape

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) is an aneurysm that forms in the segment of the aorta that travels through the abdomen (abdominal aorta). The abdominal aorta is the section of the aorta that runs deep inside the abdomen, directly in front of the spine. Artery walls might weaken and expand over time. As an example, consider what can happen to an old garden hose. The pressure of blood streaming through the aorta may cause this weak region to swell outward, much like a balloon (called an aneurysm). The Abdominal aortic aneurysm risk factors include tobacco use, age, family history, and others. The Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening recommendations vary and depend on the gender and age of the individual.

The majority of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm grow slowly without noticeable Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm symptoms. However, minor symptoms of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm include a gnawing feeling around the stomach or a throbbing sensation in the abdomen. The Abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound and Abdominal aortic aneurysm CT scan are among the most commonly used tools for Abdominal aortic aneurysm diagnosis.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were more than 1.6 million Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm prevalence was highest in Germany in 2021.

The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Size-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Treatable Population of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm epidemiology trends @ Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiological Insights

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market

There are currently no Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm drugs available to slow the growth of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm. As an aneurysm expands in size, the aorta wall weakens, which may necessitate surgical intervention. The objective of any Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm treatment method is to prevent an aneurysm from rupturing by limiting its development. Most patients will be advised to manage their Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm to keep it from rupturing, if it is diagnosed timely.

If the aneurysm is smaller than 5 cm or 2 inches in diameter, the doctor may initially try to treat it with medicines. They may prescribe medicines to reduce blood pressure and relax blood arteries, such as beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers. These Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm drugs will reduce the likelihood of an aneurysm rupture. Indeed, various therapeutic benefits of pharmacological drugs have been observed in animal models, and some medicines have been subjected to clinical trials. Statins, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs appear to slow the progression of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm in humans.

The aim of the treatment for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm is to avoid aneurysm rupture, which is possible by elective repair. An open surgical repair or an EVAR Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm surgery are two repair alternatives. These techniques differ in terms of risk and benefit outcomes.

To know about more Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm screening guidelines visit @ Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Pipeline Devices and Key Companies

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System: Lifetech Scientific

Fenestrated AlturaTM FEVAR Stent Graft: Lombard Medical

Seta Latecba Stent Grafts: Latecba SA

Nectero EAST: Nectero Medical

Bifurcated MFM: Cardiatis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Dynamics

In recent years, all major aortic endograft companies have developed new types of grafts and delivery systems to deal with complex anatomy and provide better delivery, more accurate deployment, and greater function. This is the primary reason behind the growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm incidence in Western countries present a profitable opportunity for the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market. Furthermore, increasing attempts to develop and find drugs and technology that may be used to treat the disease are also impacting the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market growth positively. In addition, the heightened applications of magnetic resonance angiography are also among the factors contributing to the growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market.

However, certain factors are impeding the growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market. The majority of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm patients are older or have comorbid conditions, and current management approach is just focussed on surgery repair for patients with large sized aneurysms (>5.5 cm), excluding treatment options for patients with small sized aneurysms (<5.5 cm). Additionally, there are no emerging therapies for unruptured aneurysm treatment, which severely restricts management for a large majority of patients, hindering effective Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market growth. Moreover, current clinical evaluation approaches for determining the risk of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm rupture are unreliable. Even when discovered early, 90% of patients will have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest before arriving in the emergency department, and just 40% of those who arrive at the theater will survive.

Scope of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Companies: Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific ( Shenzhen ) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., and others

Endologix LLC, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Inc., Lifetech Scientific ( ) Co., Ltd., Lombard Medical, Endologix LLC, Latecba SA, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, SA, Hangzhou Endonom Medtech Co., Ltd., and others Key Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Devices : Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System, Fenestrated AlturaTM FEVAR Stent Graft, Seta Latecba Stent Grafts, Nectero EAST, Bifurcated MFM, and others

: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Graft System, Fenestrated AlturaTM FEVAR Stent Graft, Seta Latecba Stent Grafts, Nectero EAST, Bifurcated MFM, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm current marketed and emerging devices

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm current marketed and emerging devices Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Dynamics: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market drivers and barriers

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about the future Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm market share of treatment devices @ Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market

Table of Contents

1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Key Insights 2. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Report Introduction 3. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview at a Glance 4. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment and Management 7. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Marketed Devices 10. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Emerging Devices 11. 7 Major Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Analysis 12. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Devices 14. KOL Views 15. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Drivers 16 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm epidemiology in the 7MM.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Pipeline

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm companies involved such as Faron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, AstraZeneca, among others.

Abdominal Aneurysm Pipeline

Abdominal Aneurysm Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Abdominal Aneurysm companies involved such as Faron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, AstraZeneca, among others.

Abdominal Aneurysm Epidemiology

Abdominal Aneurysm Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Abdominal Aneurysm epidemiology in the 7MM.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections companies such as MerLion Pharmaceuticals, AiCuris, Novartis, among others.

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Pipeline

Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections companies involved such as Pfizer, Shionogi, Iterum Therapeutics, Nosopharm, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Endometrial Cancer Market

The Endometrial Cancer Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometrial Cancer market size, share, and trends in 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Endometrial Cancer Market include GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai, MedImmune, On Target Laboratories, Sutro Biopharma, Netris Pharma, and others.

Preeclampsia Market

The Preeclampsia Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of Preeclampsia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Preeclampsia market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Preeclampsia Market include Kyowa Kirin, Pharming Group, Amag Pharmaceuticals, MirZyme, and others.

Traveler's Diarrhea Market

The Traveler's Diarrhea Market research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Traveler's Diarrhea market trends in 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Traveler's Diarrhea Market include Nippon Shinyaku, Immuron, Eveliqure Biotechnologies, Lumen Bioscience, Scandinavian Biopharma, Sigmoid Pharma Limited, and others.

Cryptococcosis Market

The Cryptococcosis Market research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cryptococcosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cryptococcosis market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Cryptococcosis Market include Matinas BioPharma, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Aparna Biosciences, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, TGV Therapeutics, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Pars Plantis Market

DelveInsight's "Pars Plantis Market" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology, the Pars Plantis market size and shares analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan) as well as the emerging therapies and key companies in the therapeutic domain.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Cardiovascular Drugs in Pipeline for 2022

Heart Failure Market

Key Players in Cardiology Segment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg