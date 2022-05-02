Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2022

• Vastned Belgium realises a positive net result of € 4.1 million.

• Existing real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 98.9% underlines the quality of the existing real estate portfolio.

• High stable collection rate (99.2%) of rental income during the first quarter of 2022.

• € 45.8 million of unused credit facilities available.

• A further decrease in the debt ratio (-1.0%) compared to 31 December 2021, bringing the debt ratio currently to 25.5%.

• Sven Bosman appointed as Operational Managing Director ad interim.

