Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Frankfurt
02.05.22
17:44 Uhr
31,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,27 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022 | 18:05
81 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2022

• Vastned Belgium realises a positive net result of € 4.1 million.

• Existing real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 98.9% underlines the quality of the existing real estate portfolio.

• High stable collection rate (99.2%) of rental income during the first quarter of 2022.

• € 45.8 million of unused credit facilities available.

• A further decrease in the debt ratio (-1.0%) compared to 31 December 2021, bringing the debt ratio currently to 25.5%.

• Sven Bosman appointed as Operational Managing Director ad interim.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Press release Q1 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ac76814-71dc-47db-ab5e-e588cfe9d9db)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
