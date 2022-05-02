NMS Capital Group, LLC: NMS Capital Group Ranked Among Top Private Equity Firms by Los Angeles Business Journal For the 4th Consecutive Year

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / The Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) has published its May 2nd2022 edition of its annual list of Top Private Equity Firms for 2022 naming NMS Capital Group to the list for the 4th consecutive year placing at No. 20 on the list of 45 firms. The list represents the largest private equity firms based in Los Angeles ranked by private equity assets under management with global leaders such as Ares Management Corp., Oaktree Capital Management, Clearlake Capital Group and Platinum Equity topping the list.

NMS Capital Group was founded by Trevor M. Saliba in 2010 originally as a family office backed investment vehicle and has evolved into a global focused private equity investment firm with control and non-control investments in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from insurance, energy and infrastructure, real estate, financial services, technology, media, and consumer products manufacturing.

The firm has been active in recent months with its expansion into Europe with investments into the insurance space and in the USA focusing on the infrastructure and energy sectors.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group is a global focused, private equity firm with investments in businesses across multiple asset classes ranging from energy, infrastructure, insurance, professional services, real estate, technology, media, and consumer products manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nmscapital.com.

Media Contact:

NMS Consulting, Inc.

Attn: Lili Swanson

+1 310-855-0020

info@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Capital Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699753/NMS-Capital-Group-Ranked-Among-Top-Private-Equity-Firms-by-Los-Angeles-Business-Journal-For-the-4th-Consecutive-Year