London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Zone of Avoidance, a new blockchain-based game which entails exploring the universe, is entering the market this month. Zone of Avoidance (ZoA) sends players towards the outer reaches in an NFT spaceship, battling for intergalactic glory and the game's native $ZoA token dozens of galaxies and notable planets. After a string of highly successful launches on industry-leading launchpads like Paid Network's IGNITION, the $ZoA token is hitting the open market on April 29.

After selling out their Initial Decentralized Exchange Offerings (IDOs), the team will offer the $ZOA token to the broader public for the first time on PancakeSwap, Binance Smart Chain's leading decentralized exchange. Once public trading goes live, anyone with a crypto-enabled wallet and some BEP-20 tokens like $BNB, $BUSD or $USDT will be able to get their hands on the $ZoA token-the currency of the Zone of Avoidance universe.

$ZOA has a series of key functions both inside the game and out. Players will be able to earn it through playing the game and defeating both AI enemies and other players, but its utility is designed to keep it in extremely high demand. $ZOA is needed to buy items and item upgrades in-game, for crafting and spaceship upgrades, buying ZoA NFTs on their dedicated marketplace, renting mercenaries off other players, staking for incredible token and NFT rewards and even for voting on the future of the game itself. All in all, $ZOA is integral to a player's progression in an ever-evolving game.

Zone of Avoidance focuses on the key pillars of an online game: an immersive story, enthralling gameplay, unique mechanics and exciting interactions with other players. The ZoA campaign is set to the backdrop of the extensive lore built around the game, which chronicles the races that dominate the universe 2 million years into the future, how they became spacefaring civilisations and ultimately what motivates them to continue fighting. Further, each planet, galaxy and hero ZoA players encounter has histories rich with intrigue and eccentricities. As with any good game, ZoA tells a story and places its players at the center of it.

ZoA describes itself as a PVP/PVE, Play-to-Earn, NFT-based auto battler. In both PVE and PVP game modes, players need a squad of NFT heroes and a tactical mindset. Strategy is key to victory on the battlefield: a strategically selected squad of heroes well positioned on the battlefield have every chance of defeating stronger players or AI with more powerful NFTs. This is what makes ZoA great and sets it apart from its competitors in the GameFi space. As the game grows, so will the meta; players able to adapt will come out on top and ranked gameplay will crown each season's crème of the crop with valor and universally coveted rewards. ZoA plans to eventually introduce multi-squad, large-scale wars in which dozens of heroes will be battling simultaneously, making squad composition and placement even more challenging.

In an oversaturated GameFi market, ZoA stands out as something fresh, unique and ultimately exciting. The Zone of Avoidance lore is rich, considered and detailed and the gameplay and tokenomics design is crafted to be sustainable and fun. In its expansive roadmap, ZoA promises constant updates and new game modes like clans and clan bosses, leveling mechanics and item crafting aimed at keeping gameplay fresh even for ZoA veterans.

