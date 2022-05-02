ActivePure Technology: Joseph Urso of ActivePure Named Entrepreneur Of The Year Central Plains Award Finalist

Founder and CEO of Global Surface and Air Purification Company Focused on Indoor Air Quality

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / ActivePure Technologies, LLC, the global leader in surface and air purification, today announced Joseph Urso, chairman and CEO, was named by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Central Plains Award Finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

A panel of independent judges selected Urso according to the following criteria - entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact - among other core contributions and attributes.

Dallas-based privately held ActivePure Technologies, LLC has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare, educational, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. The patented ActivePure Technology has been shown in independent university and laboratory tests, as well as extensive in-situ testing, to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants, reducing RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, and molds by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared with the FDA as a Class II Medical Device.

Urso affirms his most significant accomplishment has been spearheading the R&D of ActivePure, which has been a critical cornerstone of the company's business growth. ActivePure has successfully created what happens naturally outdoors in indoor environments. The technology is referred to as Advanced Photocatalysis, which recreates the sun's power to create the same cleansing molecules found outdoors - indoors. This unique technology is a game-changer for indoor air quality (IAQ) as it actively (24/7) neutralizes surface and airborne pathogens (including SARS-CoV-2) without chemicals, ozone or the need to trap or filter contaminants.

The company was initially established as a door-to-door model and today counts hundreds of franchise and distributor locations across the USA and Canada, thousands of contractor and HVAC distributors, and hundreds of independent distributors worldwide. The company has over 75 indoor air quality products powered by ActivePure, is sold throughout North America and in over 70 countries and is used daily by millions of people worldwide.

Urso's vision is to help businesses reconcile the need for best-in-class workplace indoor air quality while maintaining a commitment to the environment. The consequences of the pandemic from an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) perspective will be felt for years, but with ActivePure, companies can confidently return to the inclusiveness of the workplace while decreasing their carbon footprint. With Urso's leadership, ActivePure allows commercial buildings to achieve the highest indoor air quality standards. ActivePure allows Fortune 1000 worldwide clients to meet/exceed ESG benchmarks. The ActivePure solution includes sensing, monitoring, energy management, and real-time graphically displayed data to ensure optimal air quality, reduced energy usage, and peace of mind for employees, patrons, and guests.

"It is humbling and an honor to be selected as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award," said Urso. "We are driven every day by the goal of providing pathogen-free air to every indoor environment and making it possible for protected air and surfaces to be the new standard of care. Collectively, we steadfastly believe that for people to live fully with confidence, they need certainty that their environment - the air they breathe, the water they drink and the surfaces they touch - are safe, contaminant-free and supportive to their health. We take this responsibility seriously and are dedicated to being responsible and accountable global citizens."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 25. The national independent judging panel will then consider the regional winners. National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. In addition, entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries - all supported by vast EY resources.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global sustainable leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. The early stage of ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

