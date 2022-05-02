Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's Drone Clear Featured in DroneLife

Spotlight is on How Police in North Texas are Now Using Drone-Based Technology to Save Officers', Civilians' Lives

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company") is pleased to announce that our IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) video integration technology, which empowers the 'DroneClear' police room/building clearing protocol, has been featured recently in a story in DroneLife (DroneLife.com) the magazine of record for the drone industry.

The article by reporter Jim Magill focuses on how the Dallas Police Department Unmanned Aircraft Systems are now using Cytta's new Drone Clear technology to help clear buildings of potential threats before police squads enter a situation. Using IGAN video technology, Drone Clear allows police teams to see the same video that a drone operator sees from drone(s) at an incident, all in real-time.

For the complete article, please see this link: https://dronelife.com/2022/04/28/police-in-north-texas-us-drones-to-save-lives-deploying-drone-clear/

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that is designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates in realtime any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, which Cytta believes is useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in an emergency.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers realtime compression of video streams for surface, airborne and underwater ISR applications including environments, where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through an extremely low bandwidth LEO satellite uplink (<22 kbps) with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our realtime video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video, in bandwidth constrained environments, while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software advanced, video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video, in real time, that is not discernible from reality with the naked eye, creating a virtual 'Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

About DroneLife Digital Magazine (DroneLife.com)

DroneLife is here to make sure you, the consumer, are up to date on all the latest drone news, product releases, YouTube videos and legal precedents so you can stay informed about the rise of the commercial drone. DRONELIFE also helps companies to get the word out with branding, lead generation, and content. We cover all major players in this industry. Editor In Chief Miriam McNabb

Jim Magill is a Houston-based writer with almost a quarter-century of experience covering technical and economic developments in the oil and gas industry. After retiring in December 2019 as a senior editor with S&P Global Platts, Jim began writing about emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robots and drones, and the ways in which they're contributing to our society. In addition to DroneLife, Jim is a contributor to Forbes.com and his work has appeared in the Houston Chronicle, U.S. News & World Report, and Unmanned Systems, a publication of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International.

Cytta Corp

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, our growth in revenue and earnings, and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company, our ability to keep pace with new technology and evolving market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us might not occur.

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699771/Cytta-Corps-Drone-Clear-Featured-in-DroneLife