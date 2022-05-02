Univec, Inc.: Univec Appoints Lauren Herron Vice President

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Univec, Inc. (OTCMarktets:UNVC) a mental health and substance abuse total wraparound service provider announced that Lauren Herron has been named Vice President, effective immediately.

"Ms. Herron has the vision and experience to help direct and expand Univec's direction of total wraparound services for mental and behavioral health." said Lamont Ellis, President of Univec, Inc.

"I look forward to joining Univec, Inc. as Vice President, said Ms. Herron "addressing the mental health and medical needs of our communities by promoting an affordable, holistic approach as the model of treatment."

Ms. Herron earned a Bachelor's degree in Social work and Sociology and Masters in Social work graduating Cum Laude from the University of Maryland.

ABOUT UNIVEC, INC:

Univec, Inc. is a total wraparound service provider in the mental health and substance abuse space. Univec. Inc. treats the whole person, Medical, Mental, and Financial. Service providers including physicians, pharmacists, psychiatrists, nurses, therapists, social workers and financial professionals.

www.univechealth.com

email: info@univechealth.com

443-641-4449

Contact:

Chris Farnworth, Vice President

Corporate Headquarters:

10055 Red Run Blvd.

Suite 120

Owings Mills Corporate Campus

Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

SOURCE: Univec, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699782/Univec-Appoints-Lauren-Herron-Vice-President