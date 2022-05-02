Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2022 | 20:20
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Univec, Inc.: Univec Appoints Lauren Herron Vice President

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Univec, Inc. (OTCMarktets:UNVC) a mental health and substance abuse total wraparound service provider announced that Lauren Herron has been named Vice President, effective immediately.

"Ms. Herron has the vision and experience to help direct and expand Univec's direction of total wraparound services for mental and behavioral health." said Lamont Ellis, President of Univec, Inc.

"I look forward to joining Univec, Inc. as Vice President, said Ms. Herron "addressing the mental health and medical needs of our communities by promoting an affordable, holistic approach as the model of treatment."

Ms. Herron earned a Bachelor's degree in Social work and Sociology and Masters in Social work graduating Cum Laude from the University of Maryland.

ABOUT UNIVEC, INC:

Univec, Inc. is a total wraparound service provider in the mental health and substance abuse space. Univec. Inc. treats the whole person, Medical, Mental, and Financial. Service providers including physicians, pharmacists, psychiatrists, nurses, therapists, social workers and financial professionals.

www.univechealth.com
email: info@univechealth.com
443-641-4449
Contact:
Chris Farnworth, Vice President

Corporate Headquarters:
10055 Red Run Blvd.
Suite 120
Owings Mills Corporate Campus
Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

SOURCE: Univec, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699782/Univec-Appoints-Lauren-Herron-Vice-President

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.