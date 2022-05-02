Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 25 April and 29 April 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price (€) of shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.25 323 20.01 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.25 6 427 19.95 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.26 101 19.99 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.26 116 19.97 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.26 6 483 20.09 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.27 6 800 19.96 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.28 132 20.28 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.28 52 20.22 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.28 6 416 20.34 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.29 2 20.14 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.04.29 6 648 20.23 XPAR

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

