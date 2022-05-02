Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference on May 11

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on May 11 at 1:45 p.m. ET. Management will also host meetings with participating investors throughout the day during this virtual event.

A live and archived broadcast of management's presentation and any associated supporting materials may be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.perasoinc.com. Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Sidoti representative.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699766/Peraso-to-Present-at-the-Sidoti-Micro-Cap-Conference-on-May-11