Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the launch of the RAREis Global Advocate Grant, a new program designed to support the rare disease community by providing financial assistance to U.S. and global patient advocacy groups working to advance, educate and address the needs of the community.

With more than 7,000 known rare diseases impacting over 400 million people worldwide, the need for rare disease innovation is significant. The RAREis Global Advocate Grant is committed to making a positive difference for the rare disease community.

In 2022, up to 30 patient advocacy groups will be eligible to receive a one-time $5,000 grant. In order to qualify, groups will be required to submit a request. Horizon will manage the application process, selection and distribution of the grants. Applications will be evaluated based on the needs outlined by each patient advocacy organization that applies, as well as the potential impact of the grant. For more information and to apply, visit RAREiscommunity.com/Grant. Applications are open from Monday, May 2 to Friday, June 3, 2022. Recipients will be announced in June and grants will be provided in July 2022.

"Horizon's approach is to listen, learn and understand the challenges of the rare disease community, ultimately working to help patients get better educated, engage with each other and seek the best possible care," said Matt Flesch, vice president, communications and patient advocacy, Horizon. "Finding new ways to support the community is the driving force behind what we do each day, and the RAREis Global Advocate Grant will help many smaller rare non-profit organizations better educate and engage their communities."

The RAREis Global Advocate Grant is the latest expansion of Horizon's RAREis program, which is committed to improving the experience of living with a rare disease, by providing support to many organizations that offer crucial programs and services for people living with rare diseases. Other RAREis programs include the RAREis Playlist, RAREis Adoption Fund and RAREis Scholarship.

About RAREis

In February of 2017, Horizon launched the RAREis program aimed at elevating the voices, faces and experiences of people living with rare diseases, as well as highlight programs and resources for the rare disease community. The program is anchored by an Instagram page and website that showcases photos and stories of people touched by rare disease and captures elements of their patient, caregiver or advocate experience. To learn more, visit the RAREis Instagram and Facebook page and visit the website at www.RAREisCommunity.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

