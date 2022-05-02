- (PLX AI) - Clorox Q3 revenue USD 1,800 million vs. estimate USD 1,790 million
- • Q3 gross margin 35.9% vs. estimate 35%
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.31 vs. estimate USD 0.97
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.05-4.3, down from USD 4.25-4.50 previously
- • Net sales are still expected to decrease 1% to 4%
- • Gross margin is now expected to decrease up to 800 basis points, primarily due to higher than previously anticipated commodity and manufacturing and logistics costs
