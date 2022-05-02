Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ASGCT) has accepted eight Sangamo abstracts for presentation at the 25th ASGCT Annual Meeting being held May 16-19, 2022, in-person in Washington, D.C. and in a virtual format. Presentations will focus on the progression of Sangamo's pre-clinical programs emerging from its genomic engineering platform.

"The data to be presented at ASGCT reflect the diversity and versatility of Sangamo's genomic engineering platform, which is being deployed across a range of pre-clinical programs," said Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Sangamo. "We look forward to demonstrating the robust pre-clinical knowledge and innovation that continues to emerge from our research efforts, to deliver transformative medicines to patients in need."

Data to be presented at the ASGCT Annual Meeting include an oral presentation of a study looking at Sangamo's innovative genetically engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid platform for delivery to the central nervous system (CNS) after cerebrospinal fluid administration. With protection from the blood-brain barrier, current gene delivery to the CNS continues to be an obstacle. Sangamo's AAV capsids are designed to overcome that barrier, providing broad CNS access while minimizing exposure to a patient's pre-existing anti-AAV antibodies. Another Sangamo AAV capsid presentation will outline CNS delivery via intravenous administration.

Other presentations at the ASGCT Annual Meeting will showcase how Sangamo is advancing its proprietary zinc finger platform development efforts, including its high-efficiency base-editing program in human cells and its use of zinc finger transcription factors for multiplex engineering of CAR-T cells without imparting changes to the genetic code. Sangamo will also present data from its CAR-Treg cell therapy platform, including outlining advancements in pre-clinical allogeneic Treg engineering.

ASGCT Annual Meeting Presentations and Invited Sessions

Viral Engineering for the Central Nervous System

Engineered AAV Capsids with Exhibit Improved Transduction of the Central Nervous System after CSF Administration Abstract No. 441 Oral Presentation May 17; 4:00-4:15 pm ET

Evaluation of a Human Neurovascular Model to Complement a Parallel Non-Human Primate Selection for Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsids Abstract No. 899 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-6:30 pm ET (Board No. W-25)



Genomic Engineering Platform Evolution

A Compact Zinc Finger Architecture for High-Efficiency Base Editing in Human Cells Abstract No. 560 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-6:30 ET (Board No. TU-65)

Durable, Multiplexed, Cell Engineering Using Zinc-Finger Guided Transcriptional Regulators Delivered via a Single Viral Particle Abstract No. 339 Poster Presentation May 16; 5:30-6:30 pm ET (Board No. M-220)

Genome Orthogonal Zinc Finger Proteins for the Development of Genomic Medicines Abstract No. 946 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-6:30 pm ET (Board No. W-72)

Zinc Finger Nuclease/AAV6-Mediatred Factor IX (FIX) Insertion into B cells Results in Sustained Therapeutic FIX-levels in vivo After Using a GMP-like Differentiation Culture System Abstract No. 702 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-6:30pm ET (Board No. TU-207)



Engineered CAR-Treg Platform

STEADFAST: A First-in-Human Study Assessing HLA-A*02-Chimeric Antigen Receptor Regulatory T Cells in Renal Transplantation Abstract No. 798 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-6:30 pm ET (Board No. Tu-303)

Engineering of Allogeneic T Regulatory Cells Expressing a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (Allo-CAR-Tregs) Using Zinc Finger Nuclease/AAV6-Mediated Editing Abstract No. 1112 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-6:30 pm ET (Board No. W-238)



All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCT's website.

