Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022 | 23:53
152 Leser
FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 5:00 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. BST at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About FactSet

FactSetand follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/factset

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1

Media Contact:
Benedicte Godet Crochet
+33 645711658
benedicte.godet@factset.com


