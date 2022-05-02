FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 5:00 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. BST at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

