Company showcases pipeline developments and sub-studies from the revolutionary FLEX Registry with posters focused on patient-centric insights

Two oral discussion sessions to focus on RUO ImPrint immune signature and BluePrint whole transcriptomic analysis in Black women

Agendia, Inc., a commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide, today announced it will present new data from ongoing clinical research evaluating its comprehensive genomic tests at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Data will highlight Agendia's clinical focus on whole transcriptome analysis as well as breast cancer care for underserved populations, in addition to several sub-studies derived from the company's FLEX Registry, the real-world, multicenter, prospective, observational breast cancer study. Two abstracts selected by ASCO for oral discussion will feature an investigation of the ImPrint genomic test, currently for research use only, from the I-SPY trial series and an analysis from FLEX of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer in Black women classified by BluePrint

The company believes the FLEX Registry's approach to cancer research is accelerating impactful data generation, aimed at redefining cancer care. Its patient-centric design and national network of participating sites is backed by Agendia's infrastructure, allowing its investigator-initiated sub-studies to produce important results that have the potential to drive science forward, like those being shared at ASCO 2022.

Following are details of the nine Agendia abstracts that have been accepted for poster discussion or poster sessions at the ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting:

Poster discussion sessions

The ImPrint immune signature to identify patients with high-risk early breast cancer who may benefit from PD1 checkpoint inhibition in I-SPY2

Authors: Kuilman, MM., et al.

Presenter: Lorenza Mittempergher, PhD Research and Development, Agendia NV

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Poster Discussion: Monday, June 6, 2022 1:15 PM-2:45 PM CDT

Abstract #: 514

Authors: Reid, S., et al.

Presenter: Sonya A. Reid, MD, MPH Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Poster Discussion: Monday, June 6, 2022 1:15 PM-2:45 PM CDT

Abstract #: 517

Poster sessions

Authors: Socoteanu, M., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 556

Authors: Socoteanu, M., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 560

Authors: Nasrazadani, A., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 559

Authors: Chung, A., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 585

Authors: Cha, J., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 592

Authors: Ma, C., et al.

Session: TBC

Session Date Time: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: TPS612

Authors: Sivapiragasam, A., et al.

Session: Developmental Therapeutics Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 3134

Agendia will be sharing important updates on its Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages throughout the conference. The event program can be found at the ASCO 2022 website.

About Agendia

Agendia is a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests that help surgeons, oncologists and pathologists to personalize treatment for women at critical intervention points throughout their patient journey.

MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that, along with other clinicopathologic factors, determines a specific patient's breast cancer recurrence risk. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a holistic view of the biology underlying an individual patient's breast cancer, enabling physicians to objectively select the best treatment plan.

For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

