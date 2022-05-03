Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Douay Gold Project ("Douay") and the Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel"), which are both held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Douay and Joutel Projects, Northwestern Québec, Canada" was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. to support the disclosure of the updated Douay mineral resource estimate, with an effective date of March 17, 2022, and to document the exploration status of Joutel. The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.maplegoldmines.com).

Maple Gold's news release dated March 17, 2022, which is also available on SEDAR and the Company's website, summarizes key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the technical report. The Company is pleased to report that there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the news release dated March 17, 2022 and the content of the technical report filed today.

Qualified Persons

The mineral resources disclosed in this news release have been estimated by Ms. Marie-Christine Gosselin, P.Geo., an employee of SLR and independent of Maple Gold Mines. By virtue of her education and relevant experience, Ms. Gosselin is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mineral resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014). Ms. Gosselin, P.Geo. has read and approved the contents of this press release as it pertains to the disclosed mineral resource estimates.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Fred Speidel, M. Sc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this press release through his direct participation in the work.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company in a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to jointly advance the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefit from exceptional infrastructure access and boast ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold resource at Douay (SLR 2022) that holds significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Eagle, Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property.

The district-scale property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55 km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is well capitalized and is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resource Estimate

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.

