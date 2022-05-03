Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
PR Newswire
03.05.2022
Art Sensor Inc.: Keisuke Honda joined NFT Collection "FLOWER LOLITA"!

First time in Japan for a celebrity to join in an NFT project!

TOKYO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is officially announced that KSK Angel Fund LLC will participate in the "FLOWER LOLITA" project, an NFT collection originated in Japan and operated by Art Sensor Inc., as an investor and Co-Founder.

Message from Keisuke Honda

I believe that anime and manga, which are well-established in Japanese culture, have a high affinity with NFT and are areas where Japan has a high potential to win. The greatest appeal of the "Flower Lolita" project is its content, and I believe it can compete on a global scale. I am confident that Web3 will continue to expand in the future, and I am looking forward to seeing how NFT will challenge the world first!

About The Team

Atsushi Ishikawa / founder

Representative Director of Art Sensor Inc. He has experience in founding and selling various businesses. He is also involved in contemporary art projects, and is an entrepreneur with a variety of activities.

Keisuke Honda / Co-founder

Professional soccer player & coach, entrepreneur and investor. As an investor, he has invested in over 180 domestic and international startups with his personal fund "KSK Angel Fund".

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kskgroup2017

About FLOWER LOLITA

Flower Lolita is an NFT project consisting of a unique collection of 6666 NFTs. Having DAO, a Web3-like organization, in mind, it plans to launch a variety of products, including blockchain games and 3D avatar creation, starting with the launch of NFT. Celebrities will be added to the team to further accelerate the development of the project. Through participation in Discord and the NFT purchasing experience, you can join a group of investors and NFT enthusiasts who believe in the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Launch: May 22, 2022
WL: 0.05 ETH (pre-sale) Public: 0.07 ETH (public sale)
If you are interested in purchasing FLOWER LOLITA and do not know how to buy NFT, please contact us via direct mail on Twitter.

Keisuke Honda officially joined NFT Project Flower Lolita

Official website: https://www.flowerlolita.io
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/flowerlolitanft
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/flowerlolita

Flower Lolita NFT Collections

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808736/Keisuke_Honda_officially_joined_NFT_Project_Flower_Lolita.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808737/Flower_Lolita_NFT_Collections.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808841/1_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
