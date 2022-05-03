Today, Deenova announced that it is launching its innovative Pay-Per-Dose unit dose pharmacy automation service to the UK market for the first time. Deenova was the first company to bring a fully automated, closed-loop solution for the management of medication and medical supplies to the UK following a hugely successful pilot at University Hospitals Leicester. This newly designed Pay-Per-Dose solution is initially offered in late 2022 for the Greater London Metropolitan Area to both NHS and private hospitals. Deenova thus opens its market reach to short-term and easy-to-adopt contractual arrangements and flexibility in England's Pharmacy Automation market.

Deenova is making the unit dose concept a reality in the UK. Its end-to-end pharmacy automation service not only personalises medicine dispensation and administration to individual patients, but enables closed-loop medication management; fully tracking and managing medicines from prescription, through to patient administration. This innovative approach promises to ease growing pressures on healthcare providers in the UK by increasing patient safety, reducing treatment dispensing errors and medicine waste, containing costs, and saving nurses' and pharmacists' time. This approach promises to ease growing pressures on healthcare providers in the UK by increasing patient safety, reducing treatment dispensing errors and medicine waste, containing costs, and saving nurses' and pharmacists' time.

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Deenova stated: "I am very bullish about this exciting new venture, especially on the heels of our 15-year award from University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust in Europe's second largest GDP healthcare market, and after the first ever successful unit dose implementation in the United Kingdom. The patient safety and economic advantages of Deenova's unique closed-loop medication unit dose system were already clearly evidenced by the positive evaluation report issued by the East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) following an 18-month evaluation of Deenova's closed-loop solutions."

The new pay-per-dose unit dose pharmacy automation is a full service, yet modular solution. It includes Deenova's ORBIT Software for e-prescribing and micro-logistic management, all IT infrastructure hosting and integration with hospital Health Information Systems (HIS), its proprietary and award winning mechatronic devices for the production of unit doses, and the All-In-1 Station a fully automated solution for the dispensation of personalised therapies. Deenova's pay-per-dose service also includes staff to manage the full medication traceability process, as well all support functions such as training, maintenance, hot line support, analytics and reporting.

Deenova will officially launch its pay-per-dose unit dose pharmacy automation solution during the UK Clinical Pharmacy Congress at the lunch time symposia show, floor theatre, Friday 13 May at 1:00pm.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova's Chief Commercial Officer, added: "Deenova has been delivering end-to-end unit dose solutions across Europe for decades. I look forward to personally working with English hospitals in the Greater London Metropolitan Area, and with our newly appointed UK Commercial Director Andrew Lyon in making these extremely flexible and cost effective solutions a successful reality for Deenova."

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff.

Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Deenova have been delivering unit dose solutions provided as a complete end-to-end service to hospitals across Europe for 18 years, with more than 70 projects to date partnering with regional healthcare trusts to deliver results at scale.

