- (PLX AI) - Telenor Q1 revenue NOK 27,000 million vs. estimate NOK 27,100 million.
- • Q1 organic growth 0.5%
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,660 million vs. estimate NOK 12,200 million
- • Q1 net income NOK 6,570 million
- • For the full year 2022 and excluding Digi in Malaysia, Telenor expects low single digit growth in organic service revenues, organic EBITDA around 2021 level or slightly higher and a capex to sales ratio of 16-17%
- • Says expects EBITDA growth to lag the revenue development with a few quarters
