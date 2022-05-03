Das Instrument HBU US4484511047 HUTTIG BUILDING DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2022

The instrument HBU US4484511047 HUTTIG BUILDING DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2022



The instrument E2S CH0022268228 EFG INTL AG NAM. SF -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2022



The instrument ERWE DE000A1X3WX6 ERWE IMMOB. AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2022



The instrument BWJ SE0015811559 BOLIDEN AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2022



The instrument RWPM CA4457371090 HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2022

