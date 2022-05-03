Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 08:03
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merrill Lynch International & Co. CV - Annual Financial Report

Merrill Lynch International & Co. CV - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, April 29

Company Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

TIDM M037

Headline Annual Financial Report

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

29 April 2022

Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

The audited consolidated financial statements of Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the audit report and statement made by responsible persons thereon, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

