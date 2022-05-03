Merrill Lynch International & Co. CV - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, April 29
Company Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.
TIDM M037
Headline Annual Financial Report
Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.
29 April 2022
Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V.
Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
The audited consolidated financial statements of Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the audit report and statement made by responsible persons thereon, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
