Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World Inc. ("New World"), has partnered with Pure Spirits, an Ontario based Canadian distillery specializing in craft production of spirits to white-label vodka and tequila to Villa Azur restaurant & Lounge Miami that includes augmented reality (AR) experiences powered by New World.

The augmented reality experience includes a F1 Race Car that is activated through artwork on the label of both the vodka and tequila bottles and will be promoted over Formula 1 weekend in Miami starting May 5, 2022 at Villa Azur. This is the first experiential launch event that Villa Azur is hosting with New World to white-label augmented reality activated bottles that they plan on expanding as part of their marketing initiatives throughout the next few years. New World will generate $1 USD from every bottle sold from white-label sales and is part of a broader plan to power various experiences and products with AR.

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

About Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge

Villa Azur is the utmost lifestyle & hospitality brand that combine dining, entertainment, music, art, and fashion in one awe inspiring setting. A South of France-inspired culinary and entertainment destination that transforms a high-end dinner service into a vibrant atmosphere for patrons to socialize and celebrate the night away in the heart of Miami beach and operating since 2012. The chic French supper club known across the globe for its glitz and glamour, with exquisite Mediterranean cuisine have locations in Miami, Dallas, Mexico, Saint-Tropez, Bodrum and soon Las Vegas. Additional information www.villaazurmiami.com | @villaazurmiamibeach | For dinner reservations and bottle service call 305.763.8688

