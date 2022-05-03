Nasdaq-listed ReNew Power has signed power purchase agreements for 1.5 GW of new utility-scale PV capacity in Rajasthan. It will also build around 0.5 GW of renewables for corporate customers.From pv magazine India Indian developer ReNew Power has signed agreements to supply close to 2 GW of renewable power, bringing its gross renewables portfolio to 12.1 GW, from 10.2 GW at the beginning of the current calendar year. It has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) and Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. (PSPCL) for around 1.5 GW of utility-scale solar. Agreements ...

