Investment in Critical Social Infrastructure Will Support Leading Global School Group's Continued Growth

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Inspired Education Group ("Inspired" or the "Company"), the leading global group of premium schools, today announced a long-term partnership pursuant to which Stonepeak will make a €1.0bn minority equity investment in the Company.

Founded in 2013 by Nadim M Nsouli, Inspired is a co-educational, non-denominational, international provider of private schools offering world class learning opportunities to students. The Company currently educates more than 55,000 students from Kindergarten to Year 13 across a global group of over 70 premium schools in 20 countries on 5 continents. Inspired's award winning schools utilize the group's global presence to offer access to best in class holistic curricula for students and are recognized as amongst the highest performing in the world.

With Stonepeak's strong backing, Inspired will continue to be led and controlled by its Founder and expects to further accelerate its growth and global expansion through the development of new school campuses, continued investment in innovation including the Company's growing suite of digital offerings and selective acquisitions of leading schools. Stonepeak's expertise in scaling businesses will support Inspired and its management team's vision to become the most impactful education group worldwide.

Nadim M Nsouli, Inspired Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said, "In less than 9 years, we have become the leading global group of premium schools. We have been able to do so by being laser focused on delivering an outstanding holistic educational journey to our students around the world and getting over 90% of them into their first-choice university destinations. In addition to owning some of the leading schools globally, we have been rapidly growing our fully online school and expanding our technology initiatives in our classrooms. I am proud to have assembled some of the most prestigious blue-chip investors to support our expansion including GIC (Singapore's sovereign wealth fund), TA Associates, Warburg Pincus, and the Oppenheimer and Mansour family offices. I would like to now welcome Stonepeak, who are exactly the type of long-term investor that shares our ambition, vision for growth and dedication to the pursuit of excellence in education, to our group."

"Nadim and the team have done a fantastic job building a global, high-quality group of schools to meet the evolving education needs of the local communities they serve around the world," said Stonepeak Senior Managing Director, Nikolaus Woloszczuk. "We are excited to help accelerate Inspired's growth strategy as part of Stonepeak's growing European presence and are eager to see the Company bring its successful track record of fostering academic excellence and delivering improved outcomes to even more students globally."

"We believe there is a vast need for investment in essential social infrastructure that supports innovation and productivity around the world and view education as a critical part of the equation," added Stonepeak Senior Managing Director, James Wyper. "We look forward to identifying additional areas of investment opportunity where we believe we can make an impact within social infrastructure and to partnering with Inspired as the team advances its mission and growth ambitions in the years to come."

About Inspired Education Group

Inspired Education Group is the leading global group of premium schools educating more than 55,000 students in over 70 schools on 5 continents. All Inspired schools are individually developed and designed in response to their environment and location, delivering an excellent education to their respective communities. Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curriculums, and creating a more dynamic, relevant and powerful model reflecting current attitudes. Inspired schools nurture the unique individuality, talent and self-assurance of each student, equipping them to take on the world with the skills and confidence to ensure success.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $46 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

