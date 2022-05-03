Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the expanded soil sampling program is underway for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones, however, the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.





David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The very-encouraging results from the newly-discovered DeSoto Copper Oxide and the Copper-Gold Target zones led us to roll out an expanded soil sampling program. The anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target and I look forward to how much further this program will expand the already massive Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold district size asset."

About Majuba Hill

Copper mineralization at Majuba is centered within a large contiguous land position. Bam Bam has 100% control of the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District by private surface and mineral ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims. The property is in Nevada, a Tier 1 mining district that is the most mining friendly place in North America with well-developed transportation, power, and workforce infrastructure.

Majuba is easily reached by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics will be able to use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks, as well as power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

