Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - FISSION 3.0 CORP (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its drilling and geophysics programs for this summer. The Company will be using 2 rigs to drill a total of 27 holes, totaling 10,200m with a total spending of $7.9M on 5 different properties, including the PLN property which is one of the largest in its portfolio of Athabasca Basin projects. PLN is one of the most advanced and highest ranked projects in F3's extensive portfolio by virtue of its proximity to the large, high-grade world class uranium deposits being advanced by Fission Uranium Corp and NexGen. PLN has already had over $20 million spent on drilling and geophysics to date. At the ~3km long A1 conductor previous drilling by F3 intersected basement hosted uranium mineralization supported by the presence of alteration, pathfinder elements and structural disturbance reinforcing the large-scale potential of the project. The A1 conductor remains untested to the northwest over a further 800m strike length.

FISSION 3.0 EXPLORATION SCHEDULE:

Murphy Lake, Bird Lake and Seahorse Lake - Ground Geophysics

April/May/June:

($1.2M)

Lazy Edward Bay - Drilling

May 15 to June 15:

($1.5M - Traction Uranium to Fund)

Murphy Lake Drilling

June 15 to June 30

($1.1M) - 2 diamond drills

Bird Lake and Seahorse Lake - Drilling

July 1 to August 15

($2.2M)

PLN - Drilling

Sept 1 to Oct 30

($1.9M) - north end of A1 conductor

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a qualified person.

