SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI's Phoenix Motorcars to Showcase Electric Shuttle Bus, Lithium-Ion Forklift, Solar-Powered Pickup Truck and EV Charging Solutions at ACT Expo

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, announced its subsidiary Phoenix Motorcars will be participating at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) from May 9 to 12 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Phoenix Motorcars' presence at booth no. 1749 will showcase its full line up of zero emission mobility solutions, including its all-electric shuttle bus. The EdisonFuture pickup truck with solar charging capability will also be on display, as well as the Zoomer electric scooter. Additionally, the Company will be presenting its newly launched lithium-ion battery electric forklift and EV chargers.

Now on its third-generation drivetrain technology, Phoenix Motorcars delivered its first all-electric shuttle bus in 2014 and since grown its business to serve customers across several industries including airport parking companies, transit agencies, cities, municipalities, ports, large corporate campuses, universities and more. Phoenix Motorcars' medium-duty platform offers up to 160 mile range and is available in multiple configurations including shuttle buses, delivery trucks, work trucks, and Type A school buses.

Powered by advanced lithium-ion technology, Phoenix's electric forklifts offer significantly better operating efficiency with faster time and longer run time and also eliminates the need for additional battery packs, as is common with lead acid battery forklifts. The fully sealed battery packs are maintenance free, thereby eliminating any health and safety concerns associated with refueling and maintaining conventional forklifts. The lithium-ion batteries come with a 10-year or 20,000-hour warranty. Phoenix also offers a range of electric pallet trucks.

The EdisonFuture EF1-T pickup truck show car highlights the company's vision and plans for the light-duty market where it will offer cutting edge products for both consumer and commercial applications. The EF-1 is equipped with solar charging capability, reducing the need to plug in to a charger and a host of other innovations.

"Phoenix Motorcars is excited to be returning to the ACT Expo this year. As one of the premiere events of the industry, we look forward to meeting with customers, investors and other stakeholders at the show and introducing them to our rapidly expanding range of electric transportation solutions," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles, and EV charging solutions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses, and full range of residential and commercial EV charging solutions. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

