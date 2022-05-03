Enterprise-grade cloud security and data privacy gives FourKites customers and partners additional peace of mind

Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites today announces it meets the standards set by the International Standards Organization (ISO) for ISO 27017 for cloud service security and ISO 27018 for data privacy as part of its ISO 27001 certification. The achievement represents FourKites' ongoing pursuit of the most recent and stringent security standards in the industry.

To qualify, an independent audit committee confirmed that FourKites meets a stringent set of requirements around security and privacy. ISO 27017 provides guidelines for information security controls applicable to and specific to the provisioning and use of cloud services, while ISO 27018 establishes commonly accepted controls and guidelines for implementing measures to protect personally identifiable information (PII) for the public cloud computing environment. Meanwhile, ISO 27001 mandates controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS).

"Meeting these standards is a testament to FourKites' ongoing commitment to go above and beyond when it comes to securing our platform, which ingests more than 250 terabytes of data each month," said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and CEO. "Safe and secure data sharing has tremendous benefits across the supply chain, including more accurate business planning and risk mitigation, higher customer satisfaction and retention, and improved employee morale."

Adherence to ISO 27017 and 27018 is the latest validation of FourKites' rigorous security efforts, including its comprehensive General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy program, which even applies in regions where it is not required and incorporates the Schrems II ruling.

"Our supply chain customers and partners around the globe can rest assured that FourKites uses the strongest and most secure standards in the industry to protect their valuable data," added Elenjickal.

FourKites delivers real-time insights to customers around the globe, leveraging patented artificial intelligence based on 150 factors, including ??weather, traffic and real-time data from GPS, ELD telematics networks, mobile devices, AIS and more. The company offers out-of-the-box dashboards and reports, automated and customisable notifications that leverage geofencing and temperature tracking, and SKU-level visibility to track multimodal shipments, even when they're split across multiple carriers.

In Spring 2021, FourKites was awarded a patent for its groundbreaking Smart Forecasted Arrival (SFA) solution, which provides companies with highly frequent and accurate estimated times of arrival for over-the-road freight in transit even when a truck lacks any technology to transmit location data. SFA is now available to FourKites customers globally, extending the benefits of real-time visibility to freight that would otherwise be invisible to modern supply chain management solutions.

FourKites is the #1 global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching more than 185 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

