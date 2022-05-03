- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares rose nearly 2%, taking back some of yesterday's losses as Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target unchanged at DKK 255
- • Vestas is under pressure, but importantly its pricing strength continues, with a robust ASP of EUR 890,000 per MW in Q1, up from EUR 860,000 in Q4, BofA said
- • This should support margins in the next year and an attractive medium-term recovery, BofA said
