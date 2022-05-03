Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

228,061 UK Equity Shares 55,202 Global Equity Income Shares 153,300 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 125,062 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.805372 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.166935 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.863918 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.241662 UK Equity Shares, 1.448939 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.314355 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.856946 UK Equity Shares, 0.690160 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.597276 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.536504 UK Equity Shares, 0.432086 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.626066 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 3 May 2022, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 21 April 2022.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 3 May 2022 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 12 April 2022 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-162,829 UK Equity Shares +235,653 Global Equity Income Shares -83,288 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares -108,855 Managed Liquidity Shares +148,586 Deferred Shares

As at 3 May 2022, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

74,135,486 UK Equity Shares 24,920,131 Global Equity Income Shares 4,254,226 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,347,109 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

73,972,657 UK Equity Shares 25,155,784 Global Equity Income Shares 4,170,938 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,238,254 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

65,232 UK Equity Shares 290,855 Global Equity Income Shares 70,012 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 16,207 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 May 2022. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 16 May 2022.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 3 May 2022.

3 May 2022

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559