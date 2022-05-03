SAP Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) and xSuite's archive solution serve SAP user companies implementing GDPR-related requirements.

The xSuite Group has developed a new SAP ILM add-on for its electronic archive. The solution was certified by SAP in March for the use of the SAP WebDAV storage interface. The background: Many of SAP's major customers using xSuite solutions use the SAP ILM, which automatically locks and deletes personal data in SAP, to ensure GDPR compliancy. Now they have the SAP-certified archive solution "xSuite Archive Prism WebDAV for SAP ILM" for use.

GDPR compliance in data handling already worked with xSuite's archive. The archive included all functions necessary, including the important ability to define retention periods and to lock documents, making them tamper-proof ("legal hold"). However, larger SAP customer companies in particular now rely on SAP ILM. "Information lifecycle management" means taking a holistic view of data and documents throughout their lifecycle. It can be used to manage and implement compliance requirements resulting from not only the European GDPR, but also other international directives, all from a central hub. For this, certification of the ILM interface of the connected archive is recommended. The xSuite Group has now taken this step.

SAP ILM can also be used for regular and automatic deletion of documents and data that are no longer required if, for instance, their retention periods have expired. This prevents unnecessary accumulation of data that is no longer needed and makes projects like S/4HANA migration much easier to implement.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides standardized, digital solutions to enterprises across the globe, making work simple, secure and fast. Core competence is the processing of incoming invoices within SAP for medium-sized businesses, corporate groups and public-sector clients. More than 200,000 users process over than 60 million invoices using xSuite each year.

xSuite's portfolio is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as for archiving. The software is operated in the cloud, on-premises or hybrid. xSuite delivers everything from a single source: Software components (capture, workflow, archiving) and services (consulting, implementation, training, support, and managed services).

xSuite is an SAP Silver Partner. Regular SAP certifications for various SAP solutions and deployment environments confirm the high quality standard of xSuite applications. xSuite was founded in 1994. Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, Worldwide, 230 employees work at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the USA. The xSuite Group generated total sales of €40 million in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005681/en/

Contacts:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Marketing and PR

Phone +49 4102 88 38 36

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com