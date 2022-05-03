DJ Veganz Group AG: Cultural changes in eating habits: Veganz is causing a revolution in the snacks aisle!

Cultural changes in eating habits: Veganz is causing a revolution in the snacks aisle!

Berlin, 03.05.2022 According to data gathered by market research institute Civey, almost two out of every three Germans already eat a climate-friendly diet^[1], creating significant demand in the vegetarian foods market for tasty alternatives to popular conventional bars. From 2020 to 2021, sales of veggie bars went up by more than 29%^[2]. Veganz, the #1 veggie bar brand^[3] has now veganised yet another truly traditional bar in the form of its new organic Choc Bar Peanut Caramel.

Filled with crunchy peanuts and creamy caramel, the Choc Bar is a sustainable alternative to one of Germany's most popular chocolate bars. The innovative brand has successfully managed the technical challenge of creating creamy caramel without the need for butter. The bar is made entirely from high-quality organic ingredients and is free from palm oil. At 18 g, it contains more than double as much protein as the traditional bar, which makes it an excellent source of protein. A direct comparison also shows that the plant-based alternative contains one third less sugar.

The Choc Bar Peanut Caramel achieves three stars, which is top marks, in all four of the Veganz sustainability score categories (carbon footprint, water, animal welfare, and rainforest protection), meaning that it not only protects animals, but also the environment. The score can be found on all Veganz products and is designed to create greater transparency on supermarket shelves. It allows consumers to see at a glance just how sustainable a product is so that they can make more conscious purchasing decisions. In addition to that, the product packaging is fully recyclable.

With its new climate-friendly bar, Veganz is closing a gap in the snacks market for consumers, while simultaneously pushing its strategy of providing 100% of people with sustainable food choices. Thanks to the Choc Bar Peanut Caramel, the company has now also managed to speed up a cultural revolution towards climate-friendly eating in the snack aisle and that is undoubtedly 'Good for you, better for everybody'.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises around 120 products in 17 categories and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

