- (PLX AI) - ALK-Abello may lift its guidance after what is expected to be a solid start to the year in its upcoming earnings report, analysts at DNB said in a report.
- • Q1 organic growth should come in at 10%, in the midpoint of a conservative guidance for ALK, DNB said (buy, DKK 175)
- • Q1 is high season for the company, and ALK may narrow the guidance toward the upper end, or even raise it altogether, DNB said
- • Analysts at Carnegie have an even higher estimate for Q1 organic growth at 11%, but they forecast ALK would keep its guidance unchanged
- • ALK is an attractive buy-and-keep case, and as the company executes on its 2025 targets and de-risks the outlook with improved visibility and positive pipeline data, the shares could trade well above DKK 200, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 192)
