Propath UK is the first contract research organization in Europe to offer COMET services to biopharmaceutical researchers.

Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technologies to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced that it has deployed its COMET PA instrument at Propath UK, one of Europe's leading contract research organizations (CRO). Propath UK, a specialist in spatial proteomics and transcriptomics, is the first CRO in Europe to offer COMET services to researchers and the first organization to join Lunaphore's Partner Labs Network, a network of CROs and academic core facilities that offer Lunaphore spatial biology solutions as a service to biopharmaceutical and academic researchers.

COMET is a strategic investment for Propath UK to expand its spatial biology service offerings with hyperplex staining and imaging, providing its biopharmaceutical research clients with unprecedented insights from tissue samples to answer biological questions. Lunaphore and Propath UK will work closely to provide a flexible service that meets the needs of researchers across various disciplines.

"We are delighted to form this partnership with Lunaphore and be able to offer our biopharmaceutical clients this highly innovative technology for spatial analysis," said Dr. Krish Soni, Chief Executive of Propath UK. "We look forward to working closely with Lunaphore to help our clients unlock the incredible potential of hyperplex immunofluorescence through our world-class facility dedicated to spatial biology."

"My team's previous experience using COMET in a variety of applications at the University of Birmingham allowed us to validate the COMET's ability to produce staining results of exceptional quality and reproducibility and provided us the confidence to select Lunaphore as Propath's hyperplex solution partner," added Kelly Hunter, Chief Scientific Officer at Propath UK.

COMET is a fully automated sequential immunofluorescence (seqIF) instrument, able to perform hyperplex staining and imaging, producing high-quality data in a robust and reproducible manner. With superior tissue profiling capabilities, the system allows multiplex analysis of up to 40 different spatial markers per tissue slide without human intervention. COMET has a wide range of research applications, allowing for a dramatic improvement in the understanding of disease pathology in areas such as immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and infectious diseases.

"We are excited to partner with Propath UK to expand their spatial biology capabilities," said Ata Tuna Ciftlik, Chief Executive Officer at Lunaphore. "Propath UK is a highly specialized CRO with spatial biology capabilities who can bring spatial biology solutions to BioPharma. We quickly realized that combining the know-how of the Propath UK team and the versatility of COMET, with its flexible and streamlined panel development capability using validated antibodies, we will be able to bring outstanding results to the end customers."

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

About Propath UK

Propath UK is a specialist CRO providing research services in molecular pathology, spatial biology and histopathology for the global biopharmaceutical sector. The company offers a range of technologies for spatial proteomic and transcriptomic tissue analysis, including now the Lunaphore COMET platform for hyperplex IHC analysis. Propath's reputation has been gained over the past 40 years by providing a consistent and responsive service across thousands of pre-clinical and clinical studies. To learn more, please visit www.propath.co.uk.

