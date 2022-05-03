Brings over thirty years of world-class R&D leadership with particular focus on kidney, liver and oncology and success across the entire spectrum of drug development

Alentis Therapeutics ("Alentis" or "the Company"), the biotechnology company developing breakthrough treatments for organ fibrosis and fibrotic-associated cancers, today announced the appointment of Andrea Pellacani, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer.

In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pellacani will play a leading role in guiding the development of breakthrough treatments for fibrotic and rare diseases and associated cancers, using monoclonal antibodies with a unique mechanism of action that are highly selective for exposed and non-junctional Claudin-1 (CLDN1). Exposed and non-junctional CLDN1 is a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of kidney, liver and lung fibrosis and fibrotic-associated cancers.

Unlike current therapies in fibrosis, which mostly address the disease indirectly, Alentis's pioneering approach has the potential to directly modify and reverse the course of disease progression.

Alentis's lead therapeutic candidate, ALE.F02, is in Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of advanced kidney, liver and lung fibrosis, areas of large unmet need, which are expected to read out in Q1 2023. The Company's second development candidate, ALE-C04, is currently in pre-clinical studies for treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Alentis's proprietary discovery platform allows the identification of new targets and supports the fast development of new compounds for other CLDN-driven diseases and tumors.

Dr. Pellacani brings over thirty years of world-class leadership experience in the life sciences sector, both in the USA and in Europe. He has held senior medical and research development roles at Amgen, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott, where he led multiple successful discovery and development projects across the entire development spectrum up to regulatory approval and launch, with particular focus on metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and inflammation. Most recently, as General Manager, Head of R&D at Menarini Group, he led the company's global research and development, with a special focus on precision oncology. Overall, Dr. Pellacani's extensive experience in the discovery and development of medicines in areas aligned with the Company's portfolio, focused on the treatment of kidney and liver diseases and oncology, is highly relevant and valuable for his new role at Alentis.

Dr. Roberto Iacone, Chief Executive Officer of Alentis Therapeutics, commented: "We are delighted to appoint Andrea Pellacani as our Chief Medical Officer. He brings a wealth of international experience in R&D leadership at large global pharma, across the entire development spectrum and particularly in kidney and liver disease and oncology, which will be invaluable as we seek to develop truly transformational treatments for patients with organ fibrosis and fibrotic-associated cancers."

Dr. Andrea Pellacani added: "I am very excited to join Alentis and contribute to the further development of its promising therapeutic candidates. Alentis's unique approach of targeting Claudin-1 offers a potential therapeutic breakthrough, as this is a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of fibrosis across organs and solid tumors. Through our efforts, we are confident to develop valuable treatments that can directly modify and reverse the course of disease progression."

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing breakthrough treatments for fibrotic and rare diseases and associated cancers. The company was founded in 2019 based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health (Inserm).

Alentis is using its portfolio of unique monoclonal antibodies that are highly selective for exposed and non-junctional Claudin-1, a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of fibrosis across organs as well as solid tumors, to develop a pipeline of novel mechanisms targeting advanced fibrosis and cancer. Unlike current therapies in fibrosis, which mostly address the disease indirectly, Alentis' pioneering approach has the potential to directly modify and reverse the course of disease progression.

Alentis's lead therapeutic candidate, ALE.F02, is in Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of advanced kidney, liver and lung fibrosis which are expected to read out in Q1 2023. These represent very large and expanding markets with high unmet need. The company is also developing ALE-C04 for solid tumors that is currently in pre-clinical development. In addition, Alentis's proprietary discovery platform allows the identification of new targets and supports the fast development of new compounds for other CLDN-driven diseases.

Alentis is headquartered in Basel's pharma-biotech hub in Switzerland with a subsidiary for R&D in Strasbourg, France.

For more information, visit https://alentis.ch.

