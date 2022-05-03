The largest trade union of public service workers in the United States is partnering with TraceSafe to ensure the health and safety of over 4000 delegates at the convention

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - TraceSafe, Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, is proud to be the safety partner for the 45th International Convention of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) - one of the world's leading unions. The convention will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the United States between July 10 and July 15. AFSCME is one of the largest unions in the United States, with more than one million working and retired members. With participants in hundreds of different occupations, AFSCME advocates for fairness in the workplace, excellence in public service, and prosperity and opportunity for all working families.

To ensure the safety of its 4000 attendees including members, staff and administrators, the union has chosen TraceSafe's award winning safety solution that includes IoT enabled wearables combined with a platform that generates real-time safety data to alert any potential violation of safety norms.

"As an organization focused on the well-being of AFSCME members and Americans everywhere, it was very important for us to ensure the safety of our delegates and staff members as we come together in this milestone year after a long period of virtual meetings," said Jessica Weinstein, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). "With TraceSafe's proven technology we have added a strong layer of safety at the convention that will help us mitigate any potential health risks."

"We want to thank the team at AFSCME that has placed its trust in TraceSafe. The union is doing critical work for its members and every working American, and we are proud to help bring back the community safely under the same roof after two years," said Gordon Zeilstra, TraceSafe's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our focus on providing privacy-first safety solutions has contributed significantly to our growth and success, as attested by our customers across the world. It will continue to be our strength even as we evolve as an organization and expand the scope of our pioneering technology."

The company will deploy the solution on-ground by seamlessly integrating the innovative and non-intrusive hardware and software components at the week-long convention, offering safety and peace of mind to the organizers and attendees before and during the event. Previously, TraceSafe has been trusted to deploy its safety solution at critical large-scale events and venues including government forums and global sporting events like World Hockey Juniors and Canadian Football League.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power Bluetooth devices and gateways, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122515