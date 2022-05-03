CB Scientific, Inc. Welcomes James Ott as Chief Technology Officer

Newly created position to spearhead technological innovation in the next stage of growth

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTCQB:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products and services, today announces that effectively immediately James Ott has joined the Company's executive management team as its Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Ott brings to the enterprise deep industry experience with a seasoned background in research and development, product design, materials procurement, production operations, logistics, quality systems, and regulatory compliance.

"Jim has served in a number of key senior leadership positions during his esteemed twenty-eight-year career in the Ambulatory ECG and Clinical Research Trials arena, and we are elated that he has agreed to help lead us into our next phase of business expansion," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific, Inc. "I was quite fortunate to have worked with Jim in similar previous endeavors and based on that outstanding experience I am supremely confident his contributions to our future success will be both numerous and consequential."

After earning his Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering at Marquette University in 1991, Mr. Ott joined Biomedical System as a Product Manager where he coordinated the design, development, and marketing efforts of their cardiac diagnostic software platform lines, including facilitation of regulatory submissions and inspection. He ultimately progressed to President of Biomedical Systems' Cardiology Division where he managed all aspects of their Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF) including international direct and distributor capital equipment sales, IDTF cardiology lab staffing, technology, sales and marketing, customer service, reimbursements, and regulatory activities. Mr. Ott was also an integral contributor of successful U.S. patent submissions resulting in approvals granted for three applications in 2004, 2005, and 2013, each of which list him as one of the inventors.

"I am very excited to join CB Scientific in this important new business leadership role and look forward to working for an organization that is so uniquely well-positioned to provide solutions that not only provide breakthroughs in technology, but also enable clinicians to take better care of patients while driving better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes," said Mr. Ott. "I am sincerely committed to expanding the Company's opportunities, both domestically and internationally, to affect real change in healthcare and enhancing value for our investors," he added.

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its domestic and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

