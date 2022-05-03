- (PLX AI) - Zebra Technologies Q1 sales USD 1,432 million vs. estimate USD 1,373 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 4.01 vs. estimate USD 3.87
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 19.9%
- • Q1 net income USD 205 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 285 million vs. estimate USD 279 million
- • Despite global macro headwinds, we are reiterating our full-year 2022 sales outlook given our strong order backlog and robust pipeline, CEO said
