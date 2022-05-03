White Tuque Partners with Qualys to Strengthen Its Cybersecurity Offerings

INNISFIL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / White Tuque, a provider of innovative solutions for Cyber Defence and Cyber Preparedness, announced today its partnership with Qualys Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, to add its Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) solution into its service offerings.

Qualys VMDR seamlessly brings together discovery, assessment, detection and response into a single cloud-based app - significantly accelerating the ability of organizations to respond to threats and effectively prevent breaches. With cyberattack volumes and levels of sophistication growing exponentially, Qualys VMDR will allow White Tuque customers to prevent possible exploitation and keep up in today's increasingly tumultuous threat landscape.

"The beginning of this strategic partnership coincides with a time when bad actors are growing increasingly sophisticated and organizations face an explosive number of vulnerabilities," said Suzanne Swanson, senior vice president of Global Partners, Qualys. "We are pleased to engage with organizations like White Tuque to arm North American customers with our game-changing Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response capability."

"We have chosen to completely standardize all our Vulnerability and Configuration Management offerings around the Qualys Cloud Platform. Our singular focus on Qualys in this space provides customers with maximum value from their investment, rather than the generalized implementations of other larger firms. We like to call this True Value-Added Services, or True-VAS," said Mitchell Dollin , Vice President of Infrastructure and Managed Security Services at White Tuque.

He added, "Vulnerability and Configuration Management programs have evolved significantly over the last five years. Rather than flooding IT teams with thousands of findings that may never be exploited, Vulnerability and Compliance programs should use a risk-based approach, leveraging threat and asset context to address specific risks. The Qualys VMDR solution and add-ons give this capability to all sizes of organizations, allowing customers to remediate problems from a single pane of glass. Our focus at White Tuque is to ensure all customers can leverage this capability, both with proper platform setup and with modernized processes. Once in place, customers benefit from a lower total cost of ownership as well as a quantifiable reduction of risk."

"This partnership strengthens our ability to provide clients of all sizes access to enterprise-grade security controls in the vulnerability management space," said Kevin Sandschafer, COO and Vice President of Cyber Risk and Assurance. "When combined with the strength of Qualys cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, our ability to implement and execute will far exceed the industry norm."

About WhiteTuque

White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defence. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber risk, cyber protection and intelligence.

Partnership with White Tuque gives all companies access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cyber-security experts. We make this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what protects businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions. At White Tuque our mandate is to make these available to organizations of all sizes.

To learn more about White Tuque's services you can reach out to us at Info@WhiteTuque.com or visit our website at https://WhiteTuque.com/ .

