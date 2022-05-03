FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and MBS Electronic Systems Partner to Prototype Secure Wireless Avionics Software

FLYHT and MBS Prototype Developed for Secure Wireless Avionics Software Vault and Onboard Data Loading Solution To Enable Customers To Fully Comply With New Security Requirements

CALGARY, AB and GILCHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced a cooperation with MBS Electronic Systems GmbH ("MBS"), a leading provider of secure data loading solutions that enable compliant avionics software maintenance and safer flight operations. The two companies have collaborated to develop a secure wireless avionics software and onboard data loading solution with the goal of enabling customers to fully comply with new security requirements.

Stated Kent Jacobs, President of FLYHT, "Airlines have been seeking secure data loading that makes for a lower cost and quicker installation and meets all regulator requirements. This partnership with MBS enables us to combine our AFIRS Edge platform, an advanced secure avionics data repository, with an advanced avionics data loader capability provided by the experts at MBS. Together, this creates a streamlined, secure solution for airlines to utilize, complying with secure data requirements and improving operating efficiency."

Added Dr. Charles Nicholls, Technical Director at MBS, "As a leader in the secure portable data loader field, we have seen increased demand from airlines for an onboard solution that meets the guidance of ARINC 645-1. Together with FLYHT, we can service this growing need among the airlines."

Added Willie Cecil, Sales Director at FLYHT, "Both companies' technologies are so mature that an initial prototype solution was developed and will be demonstrated in Memphis. We are excited by airline interest in our solution, and we plan to qualify and certify the solution within the next six months."

FLYHT and MBS plan to showcase the new solution to airlines at the annual Aviation Maintenance Conference in Memphis on May 10-12, 2022. This collaboration offers the opportunity to evaluate the strength of a combined solution, with the intention to solidify a financial arrangement following the Memphis event.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly-owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

About MBS Electronic Systems GmbH

Based in Gilching, Germany, MBS provides the e-enabled data loading system of choice for many of the world's largest and most prestigious airlines. With innovative technologies and unrivalled customer support and cooperation, MBS continually improves their product features and adapts to the changing requirements of the industry. MBS provides a secure, cost effective, reliable data loading solution with a total commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.mbs-electronics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

