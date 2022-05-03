Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail") announces a brand new partnership with Nerds On Site Inc. ("Nerds") (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Residential, small and medium sized enterprise ("SME") marketplaces in Canada and the USA.

Zonetail's mobile platforms designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property-managed townhouses and gated communities, connects residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Using Zonetail's residential platforms residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the communications between property management and the residents.

Included on all Zonetail platforms is an 'Explore' section highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach, high-rise residents.

Partnering with Nerds gives Zonetail users immediate access to one of the largest and most trusted IT solutions companies in North America. Through the Zonetail platforms, Nerds will have the ability to communicate directly to residents, offering a wide range of services and solutions to fit their needs - whether it's a computer operating system reinstall, a full data recovery project, printer repair and service, wifi and network setup, smart home solutions to tv mounting and home theater setup and more. Zonetail will receive a transaction fee of 7.5% for all Nerds services booked through its mobile platforms.

"In the ever increasingly complex digital world, almost all of us need help from time to time, setting up a new home theater system or computer and home office, linking it all to their wifi, and any number of other gadgets we use in our homes - it's not easy for many of us. Partnering with Nerds provides Zonetail users a simple and fast method to get a quote, book an appointment and have the right people come to their home to get it all working all with a couple of taps on their phone," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail.

"In today's sophisticated and ever-changing technology landscape, complexity can pop up anywhere. The Nerds On Site team has the solutions you need to get up and running - efficiently and securely," said Charlie Regan, CEO (Capability Expansion Orchestrator). "With our partnership with Zonetail, our reach is expanded directly to our residential target audience and aligns closely with our growth strategy across North America"

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services . Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home.

Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: mark@zonetail.com

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc., (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF), is a company founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, which specializes in providing cost effective, leading-edge solutions to Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialist. NERD currently has annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 and growing. The Company services more than 12,000 Clients per year with a superb 98.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 92,000 five-star ratings). NERD's business model is based on sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for US expansion. Visit the website to learn more: www.nerdsonsite.com.

For more information, please contact:

Charles Regan, CEO

Nerds On Site Inc. Tel: 1-877-778-2335 Email: IR@nerdsonsite.com

Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager

CHF Capital Markets Tel: 416-868-1079 x232 Email: thomas@chfir.com

