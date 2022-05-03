DGAP-News: Amerigo Resources Ltd

Amerigo Announces Results of AGM



03.05.2022 / 13:32

N.R. 2022- 04

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 2, 2022.

A total of 93,101,661 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 53.45% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by Proxy For Votes by Proxy Withheld Percentage of Votes by Proxy For Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld Klaus Zeitler 72,738,456 12,478,714 85.36% 14.64% Robert Gayton 72,834,929 12,382,241 85.47% 14.53% Alberto Salas 84,083,813 1,133,357 98.67% 1.33% George Ireland 67,740,542 17,476,628 79.49% 20.51% Aurora Davidson 84,825,015 392,155 99.54% 0.46% Michael Luzich 71,990,698 13,226,472 84.48% 15.52% Marot Naudie 84,090,777 1,126,393 98.68% 1.32%

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

Aurora Davidson, President and CEO

+1 604-697-6207

ad@amerigoresources.com

Graham Farrell

+1 416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

http://www.amerigoresources.com/

