VERIF.i evaluates the facilities, policies and processes of regulated service suppliers to demonstrate superior quality and best practice

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that VERIF.i, the company's supplier pre-assessment program, has been used by Discovery Life Sciences to successfully complete an on-site assessment of its collection of 10 million research-quality biospecimens. VERIF.i was developed to help Scientist.com marketplace suppliers demonstrate the superior quality of their research offerings and their adherence to best practices. It also helps offset supplier and client costs associated with repetitive due diligence audit requests.

"Discovery has one of the world's largest collections of high quality, ethically procured and characterized biospecimens from normal and diseased donors integrated with state-of-the-art CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited multi-omic service laboratories," stated Jay Scherer, COO at Discovery Life Sciences. "We participated in Scientist.com's VERIF.i program to demonstrate our strong and continued commitment to offering high quality and ethical biospecimen solutions."

Constructed as an expansion of Scientist.com's award-winning COMPLi solution, VERIF.i gives suppliers of regulated research services, such as human biospecimen acquisition, the opportunity to proactively communicate their quality standards against pre-defined criteria developed for use across the biopharma industry. VERIF.i assessments are carried out by independent, third-party auditors during an on-site inspection. The pre-assessments help suppliers demonstrate their quality and capabilities, while also helping researchers on and off the marketplace acquire human biological samples with more confidence, with lower risk and in less time.

"Human biospecimens are used across the entire drug discovery research pipeline and have become an invaluable resource for the development of new precision medicines," stated Matt McLoughlin, SVP of Categories Compliance at Scientist.com. "VERIF.i creates a standardized process that helps researchers and suppliers reduce the high costs and resources required to ensure visibility, traceability and transparency of these solutions without sacrificing quality or ethics; it also provides confidence to donors that their samples are being used to help others and are treated in accordance with their wishes."

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions. We are a leading provider of highly characterized human cellular starting materials and expert multi-omic analytical services to advance cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing programs.

HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to support discovery, translational, and clinical research comprehensively.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to overcome obstacles more rapidly and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit dls.com.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. By transforming the way scientific research is performed, our Science as a Service platform accelerates discoveries that prevent and cure disease, address climate change and help secure global food and energy supplies. We combine sophisticated AI technology with white-glove Research Concierge support to enable scientists to run more innovative experiments in less time and at lower cost.

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

