The new KP2 dashcam enables commercial fleets to easily upgrade from road-facing to combined road-facing/driver-facing dashcams with a 1" x 1" plug-in no replacement or rewiring required.

Unique design also allows repair or replacement with no wiring changes, further reducing labor costs and downtime.

ADAS (Automatic Driver Assistance System) collision avoidance alerting and DSM (driver state monitoring) in-cab behavior features increase safety.

AI event analysis reduces fleet manager workload by significantly reducing erroneous reports of poor driving behavior.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that recently acquired SmartWitness is bringing industry-first modular flexibility to video telematics with its new KP2 dashcam. The KP2 is a compact road-facing camera with a snap-on driver-facing camera option that enables commercial fleets to add driver-facing video at any time with no wiring changes, no added installation cost, and no downtime.

Available immediately through telematics service providers, the KP2 includes a choice of real-time ADAS (Automatic Driver Assistance System) and DSM (driver state monitoring) features for accident prevention, plus cloud-based AI event analysis software that eliminates hours of time that is often wasted in reviewing false alerts of risky driving behavior.

Driver-facing now, later, or never: The KP2's modular design provides an easy upgrade path for fleets that want front-view video documentation in the event of an accident but are not yet ready to record driver behavior inside the cab. The camera can be purchased as a road-facing solution with or without driver-facing functionality. Later if needed, the 1" x 1" snap-on driver-facing module can be added in seconds, eliminating the time and expense of adding a separate camera or replacing the entire system.

Fast, easy installation, repair and replacement: The KP2 can be installed in as little as 15 minutes by either a fleet technician or a professional installer, saving hours of deployment and associated costs. The base unit attaches to a windshield-mounted bracket, uses a mobile app and auto-calibration for setup and configuration, and connects to the vehicle's OBDII port. (A version with a J-1939 connection for heavy-duty trucks will be released later this year.) The driver-facing module can be added with plug-and-play ease. If repair or replacement is required, the entire device detaches from the bracket with no need to remove wiring from the initial installation or rewire the new or repaired unit.

Safety features with natural voice notifications: The KP2 offers a choice of real-time ADAS collision avoidance and DSM in-cab behavior detection features to help avert accidents. ADAS options include real-time tailgating, forward collision, solid lane departure and pedestrian presence alerts, while DSM capabilities available with the driver-facing camera include fatigue, distraction and phone use. Real-time alert notifications are delivered in a choice of natural voices, audio beeps or chimes.

AI event analysis to reduce false alerts: Every KP2 deployment includes SmartWitness' cloud-based Artificial Intelligence Driving Events (AIDE) software, which significantly reduces erroneous reports of poor driving behavior by applying telematics data and a wide range of contextual factors to refine the results. Decreasing false positives limits the number of events requiring manual review by fleet managers and also reduces conflict with drivers unfairly flagged for safety violations.

"Until now, fleets deploying video telematics have had to choose between road-facing and road-and-driver-facing cameras. There was no way to add driver-facing functionality to a road-facing unit," said Michael Bloom, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Sensata Technologies SmartWitness. "Our new KP2 is the first camera that gives fleets the flexibility to implement the technology in stages, ensuring they will not lose their initial investment if they decide to add the extra protection of driver-facing video at a later date."

The SmartWitness KP2 is a 4G/LTE camera that records HD video at up to 30 FPS per channel with a 140-degree forward-facing and 130-degree driver-facing field of vision, contains a 64GB SD card upgradable to 128 GB storage, and measures just 126mm x 82mm x 64mm including the driver-facing camera.

To learn more about the KP2, visit www.smartwitness.com/products/kp2.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified, and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components, and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About SmartWitness

SmartWitness is a leading global provider of video telematics solutions with roots dating back to 2007. Ranked as one of the top five providers by industry analysts, the company sells exclusively through integrators and channel partners utilizing its best-in-class platform, SmartAPI. With over 250,000 devices deployed and logging 50 million miles per day, SmartWitness provides video telematics hardware, software, and services that help partners develop fleet management solutions that optimize operations, improve driving behavior, and mitigate risk. For more information, visit https://www.smartwitness.com.

