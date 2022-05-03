Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a master services agreement with JBS Food Canada ULC ("JBS Canada") on April 28, 2022. The companies will work as trusted partners to grow sustainable beef production in Canada. These services support the evolution of the JBS Angus beef brand with full chain of custody data tracking and analysis by the Company's proprietary platform, BIX, which supports the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) certified sustainable beef framework. Both companies believe in three pillars of sustainability and food integrity: economic viability, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

"Food integrity is at the core of the JBS Canada Advantage, therefore working with the TrustBIX team will enhance the JBS journey to provide unmatched quality and service, along with accountability and transparency. JBS looks forward to developing a sustainable Angus beef program for our retail customers. We believe in this partnership with TrustBIX and their commitment to our sustainable beef program," said David Colwell, President of JBS Canada.

"We are very proud to be selected by JBS Canada, part of the largest protein processing company in the world, to provide technological expertise utilizing our BIX platform to grow their sustainable beef program," said Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX.

About JBS

JBS is one of the world's largest food companies, providing protein and food solutions to customers and consumers across the globe. Through an ongoing focus on quality, innovation, operational excellence and safety, JBS is committed to responsibly producing good food.

A leading global provider of diversified, high-quality food products, including a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium products, JBS processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, further-processed and value-added premium protein products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.

With operations in 15 countries and more than 150,000 team members, JBS ensures the best products and services to our customers, a relationship of trust with our suppliers, profitability for our shareholders and the opportunity of a better future for all of our team members. For more information, visit www.jbsfoodgroup.com.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

