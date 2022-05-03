CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer

New leadership sets precedence for continued innovation and quality service delivery for employer-sponsored primary care

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / CareATC, a leader in customized employer healthcare benefit solutions, welcomes Sam Jones as Chief Operating Officer; Scott Parks as Chief Strategy Officer; and Greg Biernacki, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer.

The wave of new leadership comes as a result of CareATC's recent acquisition of CareTeam, a middle market direct primary care solution based in Charleston, South Carolina. Sam Jones previously served as CareTeam CEO; Scott Parks as President; and Greg Biernacki as Chief Medical Officer.

"At CareATC, we've re-imagined the healthcare experience to drive more engagement, better outcomes, and lower plan costs for employers," said Greg Bellomy, CareATC CEO. "In essence, what we do gives people the power to be well. The addition of Sam Jones as Chief Operating Officer; Scott Parks as Chief Strategy Officer; and Dr. Greg Biernacki as Chief Medical Officer continues this important work and will no doubt propel our company and the industry forward in innovative ways."

New Chief Operating Officer to Bring Scale-Up Approach to Operations

Sam Jones is the Chief Operating Officer of CareATC and formerly the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CareTeam, which was acquired by CareATC in October of 2021. Sam has 20 years of experience in growing and managing healthcare-related businesses. Prior to CareTeam, Sam co-founded eScribe where he grew the company to become the 4th largest provider in the space. Sam's professional experience began in finance and private equity and has evolved to include a portfolio of start-up to scale-up growth successes.

Inaugural CareATC Chief Strategy Officer to Focus on Market Growth Strategies

Scott Parks is the Chief Strategy Officer for CareATC. Scott was President and Co-Founder of CareTeam, which was acquired by CareATC in October 2021. He possesses over a decade of experience in business development and growth company leadership. Prior to CareTeam, Scott was the Vice President of eScribe where he scaled the business to a national company, which was eventually acquired in 2015. Scott has worked with some of the nation's largest health systems and physician groups on implementing transformative clinical efficiency solutions. Scott began his career executing start-up and growth strategies for a variety of organizations including foreign government agencies, non-profits, and an array of businesses.

New Chief Medical Officer to Continue Advance of Evidence-Based Medical Care

Greg Biernacki, MD, MPH brings over 35 years of primary care and preventive medicine experience to his work at CareATC. Dr. Biernacki previously served as Chief Medical Officer for CareTeam and directs policy and evidence-based medical care practices and collaborates with the CareATC medical providers to ensure quality patient care.

Dr. Biernacki has served as medical director for not-for profit health entities and NASA. He brings expertise in primary care and preventive medicine including wellness, occupational health, and aerospace medicine. He is a retired Colonel and flight surgeon in the Air Force and is a veteran of the Iraqi War where he served as commander of the 447th EMEDS in Bagdad. Dr. Biernacki is boarded in Preventive Medicine in both General Preventive Medicine/Public Health and Aerospace Medicine.

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., offers customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers. CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. Learn more by visiting https://www.careatc.com/ .

